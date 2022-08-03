NAFDAC encourages Kwara MSMEs through cluster facilities, online registration

By Mujidat Oyewole

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it encourages

Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Kwara through cluster facilities and online registration.

The NAFDAC Coordinator in Kwara, Mr Kenneth Azikwe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ilorin that the agency

also encourages more people to register online and manufacture dry foods that can be produced with low risk.

He added that “we encourage cottage manufacturing and manufacturing from cluster facilities.

“Cluster facility is a building that can accommodate two or more people to manufacture their products.

“An example is the Technical Incubation Centre (TIC), Ilorin, where we register young people who want to go into production but

do not have the wherewithal to get structure on ground.

“They can rent a cluster facility and begin to produce simple products like plantain chips, chin chin and other dry finger foods,” he said.

The coordinator further said that there were cluster facilities in some local government areas of Kwara which are not owned by Federal Government like the TIC.

He said some of the facilities are owned by Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), adding that “NAFDAC still encourages them to get registered.”

Azikwe added that the agency had developed a platform called NAFDAC Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS).

“It is a tailor-made portal for product registration and can be accessed easily by just checking into www.nafdac.gov.ng

“Check the requirements needed for whatever you are applying for and register your manufacturing company through NAPAMS.

“Introduce your company, then a username and password will be given, after which you will introduce your product, submit some essential things

needed and then an inspection will be fixed for you,” he said.

He, however, said that for those into high risk products, NAFDAC registration number would be issued at the headquarters in Lagos.

Azikwe assured that routine sensitisation on the online registration for MSMEs and other activities would continue through educational activities

from National Youth Service Corps members and the media. (NAN)

