….NAFDAC emphasises need for efficient, seamless port clearance procedures

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has emphasised the need for efficient and seamless port clearance procedures to achieve best practices within the industry.

A statement in Abuja by Mr Olusayo Akintola, the agency’s media consultant, stated that the Director-General of the agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, reiterated the position of the agency in Lagos.

The statement disclosed that the NAFDAC boss made the position at the 2024 training of Ports Inspection Directorate Priority Clients on Ports Inspection Data Capture and Risk Management System (PIDCARMS) platform.

NDDC Emphasises Stakeholders’ Engagements, Ogbuku Tells MOSOP(Opens in a new browser tab)

It further disclosed that the NAFDAC D-G spoke through the Director, Ports Inspection Directorate of the agency, Dr. Abimbola Adegboye.

The NAFDAC boss expressed the need for the industry operators to be highly proficient in the use of Ports Inspection Data platform developed by NAFDAC for ease of doing business.

She noted that the training on port clearance procedures, using PIDCARMS platform for the stakeholders and priority clients, was significant to the operation.

Adeyeye said that the agency aimed to provide crucial insights and guidance on the utilisation of the optimised PIDCARMS for efficient and seamless port clearance procedures for valued stakeholders and Priority Clients.

The D-G said the agency’s participation in the training signified the commitment to staying abreast of technological advancements and best practices in the industry.

She explained that membership of the Priority Client Platform was not automatic, adding that the operator had to show commitment to remain above board, to enjoy the benefits of a Priority client, including 24-hour attention on the Platform.

Can Nyesom Wike conquer the cancerous Abuja Transport debacle? By Festus Fifen(Opens in a new browser tab)

Other benefits she mentioned were Self-Assessment and Costing options as well as the privilege of customized email access on the PIDCARMS Platform to sort out unique business challenges.

’Throughout the course of this session, we trust that you will gain invaluable knowledge and understanding of the steps involved in utilising PIDCARMS for port clearance procedures.

“The agency has assembled a team of experts that has provided a comprehensive agenda, designed to equip them with the necessary skills and expertise to navigate the system with utmost proficiency.

“Management has approved that we charge a token to cover the cost of materials and give you a well-deserved experience; management has also approved the issuance of certificates of participation for deserving clients.

Nigeria Customs Board Holds Inaugural Meeting, Commits to Seamless Trade Facilitation(Opens in a new browser tab)

“The whole essence of the annual training is to continuously improve stakeholders’ skills in the application of PIDCARMS to increase data on right-first-time records,” she stressed.

The statement reiterated that Adeyeye encouraged active participation, engagement, networking and the exchange of ideas and experiences among attendees.

She stressed that their inputs, suggestions and feedback were integral to the agency’s continuous improvement and the enhancement of its services.

The statement also said that certificates of participation for each of the 150 Top Priority clients were issued.

The maiden award ceremony and presentation of plaques took place at the end of the training session. (NAN)

….NAFDAC emphasises need for efficient, seamless port clearance procedures

By Aderogba George

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

