NAFDAC educates Suleja dealers on chemical safety

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday held a sensitisation exercise for chemical dealers and handlers in Suleja, Niger State.

By Aderogba George

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday held a sensitisation exercise for chemical dealers and handlers in Suleja, Niger State.

The aim was to educate them on the proper management and regulation of chemical products.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was organised by the agency’s FCT Directorate, led by Director Mr Kenneth Azikiwe, in collaboration with the Greater FCT Office in Suleja.

Azikiwe began by explaining the core functions of NAFDAC, noting that regulating the sale and use of chemical products was a key responsibility.

He said NAFDAC, established by Decree 15 of 1993 and amended in 2004, was mandated to oversee the manufacturing, importation, distribution, sale, advertisement, and use of chemicals in Nigeria.

The director emphasised the need for all chemical dealers to adhere strictly to regulations.

He highlighted the requirement for a Chemical Marketers Listing Certificate, and urged dealers to join recognised associations like the Agro-Chemical and Industrial Chemical Association.

He also warned that certain inspections must be passed before certification was granted, especially concerning storage, disposal, and safe handling practices.

“You must ensure every chemical product you sell has a genuine NAFDAC number, embossed on the packaging, not merely stuck on,” Azikiwe warned, noting that improperly regulated chemicals posed risks to public health and national security.

He added that some dangerous chemicals were misused to manufacture explosives, stressing the importance of tracking and documentation in the chemical trade.

According to him, chemical sellers must keep receipts from suppliers and avoid stocking banned substances.

Azikiwe also advised dealers to employ technically qualified personnel, adding that the government considered agro-chemical handlers as key stakeholders and expected full compliance with regulations.

He reminded them that violations would attract legal penalties.

“NAFDAC is your partner and we’re here to support you. You can always reach out when facing challenges related to chemical sales,” he assured.

Mr Titus Katu, Chairman of the North Central Agro-Input Dealers Association (NOCAIDA), expressed appreciation for the outreach.

He said his members were law-abiding and ready to cooperate with NAFDAC on all regulatory requirements.

Katu noted that the sensitisation would strengthen the association’s relationship with the agency and boost members’ confidence.

NAN reports that participants at the event called for regular engagement and more information on chemicals banned or restricted by NAFDAC.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)