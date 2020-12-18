NAFDAC DG urges staff to rededicate selves to duty

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Friday urged the members staff of the organisation to be more rededicate themselves to duty in the coming years. Adeyeye made the call at the virtual 2019/2020 NAFDAC staff recognition awards and send-off for retirees of the agency in Abuja. She noted that the agency had achieved a lot in the last few years, and was committed to continue to ensure standard in the quality of food and drugs sold in the country.

The director-general called on the staff to continue their stewardship and be proactive to ensure quality management system in all activities. “We have achieved a lot within these few years, there are some innovations in the agency, we have digitalised some of our functions, particularly the registration process. “Some of these activities were digitalised due to the hardworking staff; our focus is to safeguard the health of the public, we are aiming at bringing sanity into the system.

“We are aiming at moving everything about NAFDAC to standard,” she said. According to her, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved 25 vehicles for work in the agency, and that those vehicles were bought from the money the agency saved. She said that the agency had also moved from the level of 14 directorates to 18, adding that a lot of restructuring had gone into the system.

Adeyeye said that some of the agency’s laboratories had received new accreditations, while others would soon be accredited. She said the agency had reviewed and revalidated the registration process of local manufacturing companies to encourage them to grow in their little way to big companies.

The director-general thanked the staff for putting in their best to achieved some of these innovations in the agency. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award which cut across all NAFDAC offices nationwide with all departments were in four categories. A total of 92 staff, including some of the retired ones were given awards of plaques, cash and certificates. (NAN)