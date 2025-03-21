NAFDAC destroys fake drugs worth ₦100trn

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed fake, substandard, and falsified drugs seized during a recent operation in Onitsha and Aba.

By Chimezie Anaso

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed fake, substandard, and falsified drugs seized during a recent operation in Onitsha and Aba.

The unwholesome pharmaceutical products were destroyed at the Anambra State Waste Management Agency’s dump site in Awka on Friday, following standard disposal procedures.

Prof. Christina Adeyeye, NAFDAC Director-General, who supervised the destruction, stated that 100 containers of such products valued at ₦100 trillion were seized.

Represented by Dr Martin Iluyomade, Director of Southeast Zonal Operations, she said the quantity of banned psychoactive drugs found could destabilise an entire country.

Adeyeye noted that NAFDAC had realised the time had come to permanently end the circulation of falsified and substandard pharmaceutical products in Nigeria.

According to her, fake medicines lead to treatment failures, causing preventable deaths and severe economic losses, especially for vulnerable patients who rely on these drugs.

“Medicines are not a matter of choice but necessity. We cannot quantify how many lives have been lost due to fake or substandard products.

“We found medicines meant for pregnant women, which require cold storage, kept in oven-hot conditions—no wonder Nigeria faces high childbirth mortality rates.

“It is disheartening that banned drugs with harmful effects, including unapproved medicines like tramadol and psychoactive substances, are still in circulation,” Adeyeye stated.

The Director-General said although the one-month operation, which saw markets closed, had ended, enforcement would continue until fake drugs are eliminated.

She affirmed NAFDAC’s commitment to ensuring medicines are safe, effective, certified, and suitable for use by the general public.

“We thank the Federal Government, State Government, security agencies, and the media for their support and cooperation during this successful operation,” she said.

Mr Mike Ozoemena, representing the Anambra government, commended NAFDAC for its efforts in eliminating fake pharmaceutical products from the state and the country.

Ozoemena, Managing Director of Anambra State Waste Management Agency, said Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration would support all efforts to protect public health.

He praised NAFDAC for acting swiftly and not prolonging the closure of the drug markets unnecessarily, which helped minimise disruption for traders.

The destruction exercise was witnessed by officials of the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services, and other security agencies to ensure transparency and accountability. (NAN)