The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it destroyed a 20 feet container load of bagged soya bean seeds in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

Mr Cyril Monye, the agency South-South zone Public Relations officer of the agency announced this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Monye quoted the South-South zone NAFDAC Coordinator, Mrs Chinelo Ejeh, as saying that the product was shipped into the country by CMA OGM Nigeria LTD through a transit cargo from Tema, Ghana to Malaysia.

“The cargo was damaged on transit to Nigeria and the vessel had to discharge the container in WACT Onne,’’ the state Coordinator stated.

The already decomposed product was eventually conveyed to Aluu dump site near Port Harcourt where it evacuated into a dug pit and buried,’’ Ejeh said.

The statement also quoted the Director in charge of South-South Zone, Mr Subulade Isijola as saying that NAFDAC coordinated the destruction of the contaminated beans in order to prevent them from entering the market and protect the health of Nigerians. (NAN)

