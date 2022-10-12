NAFDAC D-G disassociates self from recruitment advert on social media

By Aderogba George

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has denied recruitment advert circulating in her name by some impostors on social media.

Adeyeye, at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja stated that her attention had been drawn to the activities of some impostors and fraudulent individuals impersonating her via her social media accounts, Facebook and Linkedln.

She said that the impostors, who were promising their victims employment in her name, were asking for money in exchange for the employment and other favours.

“This is a security breach. NAFDAC and the Director-General will never request for gratification to carry out its mandate.

“As a result of this, the social media account of the Director-General will no longer be in use until further notice. Members of the public are hereby advised to exercise due caution.

“The public should report any such activity to EFCC on +2348093322644, DSS on +2349153391309 for Nigeria.

“For international, you can call UK Interpol on +447971153192 or US Federal Bureau of Investigation on +1-800-225-5324,’’ Adeyeye said.

The NAFDAC boss also said that the agency had not approved any medicine that could cure diabetes as against the circulating information that government had approved some.

According to her, if there is anyone that has been approved, the agency will let Nigerians know about it, so long such medicine is backed by science.

She added that if it is a natural product, NAFDAC has a regulating system that gives listing approval for such product.

Adeyeye said that such product would have to pass through clinical trials before approval could be given.

The D-G also said that the agency had gone a step further by doing internet vigilance, especially on monitoring bleaching creams which she said some were advertised on the internet.

She said that some of the bleaching creams were substandard and could cause damage to the body organs.

She called on Nigerians to be aware and desist from such.(NAN)

