NAFDAC confiscates 250 bottles of unregistered hand sanitiser in Yobe

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Yobe, has confiscated over 250 bottles of unregistered hand sanitiser from various shops across the state.

Mr Lawan Dadingelma, NAFDAC Co-ordinator in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Monday that the items were confiscated in 2020 .

Dadingelma said the bottles of sanitiser would soon be destroyed by the agency.

He noted that the brands were substandard products which would not give members of the public required protection against COVID-19 and other diseases.