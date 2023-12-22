NAFDAC clears air on registration status of products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cleared the air about the registration status of some products circulating in the public.

This is contained in a statement signed by its Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, and issued to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

She listed the products as Cway Drinking Water, Eva Premium Table Water, Peak Full Cream Instant Milk Powder, and Golden Penny Pasta Spaghetti.

The D-G stated that it became necessary to clear the air following reports claiming that the agency was “watching while the manufacturers of those products flaunt expired licences”.

Adeyeye said that the Director, Food Registration and Regulatory Affairs of the agency investigated the erroneous claims and discovered that the registration status of all the four products mentioned in “the mischievous write-up” were valid.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Cway Drinking Water, Eva Premium Table Water, Peak Full Cream Instant Milk Powder, and Golden Penny Pasta Spaghetti all have valid registration.

“Cway Drinking Water (Oct. 28, 2021 – Oct. 27, 2026); Eva Premium Table Water (Feb. 27, 2022 – Feb. 26, 2025); Peak Full Cream Instant Milk Powder (June 5, 2020 – June 4, 2025); and Golden Penny Pasta Spaghetti (Nov. 30 2023 – Nov. 29 2028) are all validly registered products.

“The publication also mentioned Gino Magic Seasoning Tomato Mix and Cway Ultra Drinking Water.

“While Gino Tomato Mix has since ceased to be in circulation due to the Federal Government pronouncement of prohibition of importation on certain products, Cway Ultra Drinking Water is no longer in circulation.

“The agency urges the consuming public to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by NAFDAC Registered Products Automated Database (NAPPAD) to check for products regulated by the agency and their registration status.

” In addition, the public and stakeholders can always contact the agency for further information on any product validity as the search system is not the final verdict due to possible back log of approvals yet to be uploaded,” Adeyeye said. (NAN)

By Aderogba George

