NAFDAC clamps down on illegal satchet water companies in Anambra

The National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down some unregistered satchet water production factories in Anambra.

The companies were said to be producing water in unhealthy environment and operating without subjecting their processes to regulatory standards.

Louis Mmadubuatta, Coordinator of NAFDAC in Anambra, told newsmen in Awka that the exercise was part of the routine surveillance of the agency with the aim of protecting the health of members of the public

.

“We have over time visited a number of water factories that do not comply to good manufacturing standards and normally such places are shut until they comply and those we earlier closed have done so.

“Those places are sealed and we are not opening them until they respond to the regulatory action taken against them,” he said.

Mmadubuatta, who did not reveal the locations of the sealed companies for strategic reasons, warned companies engaging in illegal manufacturing of table water and other regulated products to desist from such activities.

He said the companies should go to NAFDAC and register their products and those whose licenses had expired should endeavour to renew them.

“We are still embarking on massive sanction activities against erring companies,” he said.

The Coordinator urged members of the public to assist NAFDAC with information on illegal table water production activities going on in their neighbourhood for swift reaction while assuring them of anonymity.

He further advised that consumers should look out for product name, production and expiry dates, NAFDAC number and batch number and if they had doubts they should reach the agency.(NAN)

By Chimezie Anaso