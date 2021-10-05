NAFDAC cautions consumers on dietary product

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has implored consumers to stop using Miss Slim dietary supplement products.The agency gave the caution in a public alert with number 032/2021, issued by the Director General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye in Abuja on Tuesday

.It noted that the agency had been informed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that “Palisades Park, NJ, HIS is voluntarily recalling all lots and all presentations of the products.“Palisades Park HIS issued this voluntary recall of Miss Slim of both 10 count and 30 count capsules due to the presence of undeclared Sibutramine in the product.“The presence of Sibutramine in Miss Slim renders it an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy has not been established and therefore subject to a recall.

“Products containing Sibutramine pose a threat to consumers because it is known to substantially increase blood pressure.“Sibutramine may also present significant risk for patients with history of Coronary Artery Disease, Congestive Heart Failure, Arrhythmia or Stroke.

“The product is sold online at missslimusa.com,” the alert disclosed.

NAFDAC, therefore, implored consumers to stop the purchase and use of Miss Slim, adding that “members of the public in possession of the product are to handover to the nearest NAFDAC office.”

The agency also called on patients to contact their physicians or healthcare providers if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using the product.

It encouraged healthcare professionals, consumers and patients to report any adverse events related to the use of the product to the nearest NAFDAC office.It urged the public to report any adverse effect to NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLLS FREE from all networks) or via [email protected].

The public are also advised to make their report through E-reporting platforms available on NAFDAC website or via the Med- safety application available for download on android and IOS stores. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...