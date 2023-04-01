NAFDAC burst Onitsha store for unregistered sex enhancement drugs 

By Monday Ajogun

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) on Friday bursted a store at the Bridge Head Market, Onitsha, which specialises in the sale of expired sex enhancement drugs.

NAFDAC Chief Laboratory Technologist, Mr Usman Amen, who led the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate team from Lagos, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Onitsha that the store was notorious for dealing in unregistered and expired drugs.

According to him, the operation was carried out, following a tip off on the nefarious activities going on in the market.

NAN reports that the store is situated at the Progressive Science and Allied Dealers Lane in the market.

Amen said the drugs included delay viagra, afrofranil, breast enhancement, ass enhancement, rocket in pocket men gel and tramadol, among others.

He said: “We came from Lagos on a tip off, before we arrived here, the owner of these sex enhancement drugs abandoned his store and ran away.

“In view of this, we had to break the store and on entering inside, we saw some expired drugs, like tramadol, breast enhancer and all kinds of sexual drug enhancers.

“We ensured that we evaluated the drugs and sealed up the store.

“The owner will have to come to our office in Lagos for interrogation.

“We also sealed the store in Ogbo-Ogwu Bridge Head Market because a particular drug we were informed about was not found but the invoice indicated when the drug was last sold.

“The second store was sealed because their were some drugs that are not allowed to be sold in the market, we evaluated them and sealed the store,” Amen said.

He called on the public to be vigilant, saying that the drugs being produced and sold in the market were not worth consuming.

The leader of the lane in the market, Mr George Opara, described the activities of the dealer as “embarrassing and disturbing”.

Opara said that the market was known for dealing in genuine drugs and other goods.

He said that punitive actions would be meted to the runaway shop owner for engaging in such illegal business and bringing shame to the lane. (NAN)