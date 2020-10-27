NAFDAC blacklists Indian Company for manufacturing falsified medicines

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has blacklisted Mars Remedies PVT Limited, India, for manufacturing falsified medicine for a pharmaceutical company in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by the agency’s Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Director-General said that the agency also delisted Ciprofloxacin tablets BP 500mg with (NAFDAC Reg. No. C4-0498) which was manufactured for Pinnacle Health Pharmaceutical, Surulere, Lagos.

According to Adeyeye, in view of the unprofessional practice, all products manufactured by Mars Remedies PVT, 635, GIDC Estate Waghodia Vadodara, Gujurat, India, will not be allowed into Nigeria with immediate effect.