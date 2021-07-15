NAFDAC begins surveillance visit to bakeries, water factories in Kaduna

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)

says it has started surveillance visit to bakeries and water factories in Kaduna to ascertain the level of compliance

to laid down guidelines of the agency.

The agency’s Coordinator, Nasiru Mato, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

on Thursday in Kaduna.

Mato said the visit was also to familiarise the agency with some factories and ascertain their compliance to laid

down guidelines, standards and operating procedures with particular emphasis on Good Hygiene Practices (GHP).

He added that “the visit is part of ongoing efforts by NAFDAC to ensure that quality and wholesome

products are available for the citizenry.”

He noted that the visit was intended to be a continuous exercise so as to cover every nook and cranny of the state.

The coordinator warned those engaged in unwanted and sharp practices to desist from such.

He also urged consumers to look out for information such as NAFDAC registration number, name and location of the manufacturer, ingredients list, manufacturing date, expiry date and batch number before they purchase any regulated products.

He advised Micro Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (MSME) to visit NAFDAC and regularise their operations and licence.

“The NAFDAC e- registration platform (NAPAMS) is always available for prospective manufacturers of regulated products.

“If you have yet to register, l urge you to do so to avoid sanctions,” he said. (NAN)

