NAFDAC arraigns 2 businessmen for allegedly distributing fake drugs

By Chimezie Anaso

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arraigned two Anambra-based businessmen before the Federal High Court, Awka for alleged sale and distribution of fake and unregistered pharmaceutical products.

The two suspects, Emmanuel Ejidike (49) of Tommaj Investment Limited and Anayo Okoye (42) of No. 12 Vital Line, both of Head Bridge Market, Onitsha, were slammed with five-count charge each for the alleged offences.

Ejidike, in suit no FHC/AWK//C/167/23, was charged with possessing and selling fake Ampiclox capsules, Krisscin 500mg, Amoxil 500mg, Artesunate, new divine (Chloramphenicol capsules) around March 31 this year.

He was said to have committed the offences in contravention of Section (1) a of the Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Miscellaneous Unwholesome Processed Food Act Cap C34 LFN 2004 and punishable under Section (3)1.

The defendant was also accused of selling unregistered Primolut N 5mg, Combiat 20/120, Amoxy Capsules 500mg, Aldomet (Methyldopa) tablets, Coartem Augmentin 625 mg thereby violating Section 1(1) of the Food and Related Act Cap F33, LFN, 2004 punishable under Sections 6 and 8.

In the second suit, FHC/AWK/C/166/2, Okoye was accused of possessing, selling and distributing fake Basslox capsules Ladinax tablets, Col Caps (Chlorpheniramine Maleate 4mg), Colld Cap (Chlorpheniramine Maleate 4mg) and Libumol Triple Action

The prosecution said the offences ran contrary to Section 1 (a) of the Counterfeit and Fake Drug and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Cap. C34, LFN, 2004 and punishable under Section 3 (1) of the same Act.

“That you did sell unregistered drugs Ladinax tablets, Col Caps (Chlorpheniramine Maleate 4mg), Colld Cap (Chlorpheniramine Maleate 4mg) and Libumol Triple Action.

“That you committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) of the Food, Drug and Related Products Act, Cap. F33, LFN, 2004 and punishable under Sections 6 and 8 of the same Act,” it said.

Both suspects pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Jumbo Adumen, prayed the court to remand the accused in prison custody pending the hearing of the cases.

However, their defence counsel, Emmanuel Okechukwu and A.C. Akonanya, objected, pointing out that the offences were bailable.

In his ruling, Justice Fatun Riman granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N5 million and one surety with deposed affidavit of means and three years tax clearance.

Ejidike’s case was adjourned to July 5 and Okoye’s was adjourned July 11. (NAN)