Prof. Moji Adeyeye, the Managing Director of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), says the regulatory body is now a customer-focused institution.

Adeyeye told newsmen in Abuja on Monday that NAFDAC had over the years reviewed its structures and processes to meet the expectations of its numerous customers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAFDAC was officially established in October 1992 to promptly address the challenges of rising incidence of counterfeit and substandard drugs, as well as unwholesome food and other products.

NAN also reports that the mandate of the agency include safeguarding public health by ensuring that only quality drugs, food and other regulated products are manufactured, imported, exported, advertised, distributed, sold and used in Nigeria.

To execute its mandate, Adeyeye said the agency had digitalised its operations, especially its registration processes, in order to ensure service delivery.

“The agency is now customer-focused and agency-minded which means our customers or clients are better served while still maintaining our core values and carrying out our mandates effectively.

“Most of our processes are now digitalised including the registration process.

“The agency has now been certified as ISO 9001:2015 quality management system or establishment and is in the process of being listed as a WHO Listed Authority using the Global Bench Marking Tool (GBT)” she said.

She, however, said some challenges were impacting negatively on the operations of the agency.

The challenges, she said, include lack of vehicles, shortage of staff, poor remuneration, inadequate working tools such as computers and accessories as well as inadequate laboratory equipment.

The director general also cited the nation’s porous borders through which some products were being smuggled in as some of the challenges being faced by NAFDAC. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

