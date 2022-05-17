NAFA:League games hit fever pitch as teams battle for supremacy

Organisers of the Nigeria Secondary School Flag Football League (NSSFFL), put together by the Nigeria America Football Association (NAFA), on Tuesday said the competition had hit the fever point.

The competition, which kicked off on May 5 with 20 schools from Lagos, rounded off first round matches at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

The competition has seen a lot of teams begining to express themselves better on the field of play as the game is relatively new to them.

Lawrence Ojaideh, the NAFA Coordinator, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) that he was excited about the level of passion and deep knowledge of the game as displayed by teams.

He said the teams had continued to show good quality team-spirit, making it unclear which teams were clear favourites.

He said as the second round of games began, he was confident that good football would be displayed by teams.

“So far so good, it is good watching this young players go at each other in manner that shows good skills and sportsmanship.

“We are super excited as organisers, as the essence of developing the game from the grassroots was yielding good results.

“We are confident that at the end of the league in June, the development programme must have achieved its set objcetives,”Ojaideh said.

NAN reports that the first game of the day recorded a scoreless following a very entertaining match.

Amuwo Grammar School (Girls) went up against Stadium High School (Girls) in a keenly contested match but at the end, produced scoreless result.

The game was tightly contested from the blast of the whistle as both teams prevented each other from advancing the ball to their end zones to score a Touchdown.

It also recorded lots of Turnovers during the game as both teams kept losing possession.

At the end of the match, it ended scoreless draw, which means one point for each team.

It was not the same with the male teams as Amuwo Grammar School proved their superiority over their opposing Stadium High School, 7-6.

The boys from Stadium High School showed intent from the start as they held possession for majority of the 1st half and were rewarded with a Touchdown which earned them 6 points.

The half time team talk went in favour of the boys from Amuwo Grammar School as they rallied back into the game.

They dominated till they scored a Touchdown and also scored the eventual Extra Point Conversion, amounting to 7 points which they held on to finish the match as winners.

Other results of the day, Olomu High School whitewashed Oshodi High School, 13-0 in the female category.

In male event, the reverse was the case as the boys from Oshodi outplayed their opponents, defeating Olomu school by One Touchdown to nill (6) and also scored the additional extra point.

The final score became 7-0 in favour of Oshodi High School.(NAN)

