NAF Women-of-War tackle insurgency

The well trained and adequate equipped Women-of-War of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), are proving their combat mettle in complementing the efforts of troops in counter-insurgency campaigns and other crisis zones in the country

The airwomen and female air officers, PRNigeria gathered, have continued to exhibit professional gallantry in fighting Boko Haram terrorists in the insurgency-ravaged North East and Armed Banditry in the North-West.

It was learnt that the NAF female personnel, alongside their male counterparts are currently participating in several air raid and special tactical operations targeted at hide-outs of armed bandits and insurgents’ camps in dreaded forests including Sambisa.

Speaking on the fighting strides of the airwomen and officers, a military intelligence officer in the North-East told PRNigeria that the female military personnel have been actively involved in the on-going counter-insurgency operation with special forces against Boko Haram terrorists.

The officer said: “The women of war have continued to showcase their professional capacity as fearless and courageous military personnel. You can see some of them as fighter pilots, loadmasters, aircraft maintenance engineers, aerospace engineers, armament specialists, squad leaders, combatants, military police, and air traffic controllers, among others.

“They help tremendously in neutralizing insurgents during air strike missions, while also providing tactical supports for the ground troops.”

When contacted on the development, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Airforce, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said that men and women in military operations are trained to engage in combat support operations for peace, security and national development.

“The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has ensured that NAF is a gender-sensitive service that encourages its personnel to explore their potentials without inhibition in the Armed Forces.

AS a gender friendly service, it has continually strived to provide equal opportunity for both male and female personnel in training and military operations so that they can strive to achieve excellence in their career.

“There have been significant improvements in trainings, recruitments and deployments of female personnel as pilots, combatants, technicians and engineers who work on the field and at the frontlines.”

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recently decorated outstanding female fighter pilot, Flying Officer Kafayat Sanni, and female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, with their pilot wings after successful completion of their flying training courses in the United States of America and South-Africa respectively.

During the ceremony, the NAF also decorated the first female Air Warrant Officer (AWO) in the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Grace Garba, with her new rank.

AWO Garba was promoted to the highest rank in the Non-Commissioned Officers’ cadre for her exceptional hard work and contributions to the Service over the years.

By PRNigeria