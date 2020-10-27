NAF wings pilot officer, reaffirms commitment to safeguarding nation’s territorial integrity

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday winged pilot officer, Ibrahim Ibrahim, having successfully completed his one-year flying training course with the Indian Air Force. The service also reaffirmed its commitment to continue to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity against any threat. The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, while winging the officer at the service headquarters in Abuja, said NAF will continue to consolidate on its core mandate of safeguarding the country. “No doubt at the challenging time, just like the one the country is facing at the moment, training and re-training is relevant and important.

“We believe that the human being is the most important resource we have, and as a nation, we are endowed with a good security population, especially within the service. “Therefore, for us, training is very crucial for what we are doing. In the last two years, we have made concerted efforts to ensure that our personnel have what is required to enable them discharge assigned tasks,“ Abubakar said. He disclosed that at the moment, the service has close to 200 personnel in nine different countries, undergoing different types of training, adding value to what they already have. Abubakar explained that all the efforts are geared toward having a professional personnel, well trained and well equipped to enable them safeguard the country against any threat.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving NAF the opportunity to not only acquire platforms, but to have officers in different parts of the world acquiring necessary skills to secure the country. The CAS also congratulated the graduand, Flying Officer Ibrahim Ibrahim, for successfully completing his course, after one year of rigorous, all encompassing and intensive training. In his speech, the graduand said the training has actually prepared him to face the task ahead, which is, protecting the country and its territorial integrity. (NAN)