NAF ‘wings’ 17 young pilots, urges re-dedication to duty 

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has winged 17 young pilots who successfully completed their various flying training courses.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, while winging the pilots, during the opening of the 2022 Air Operational Seminar in Uyo, implored them to be prepared for the arduous task ahead.

The CAS said that there was no better way to launch them into their operational flying career than to have them draw from the rich operational experiences of seasoned pilots during the seminar.

He said that the seminar will facilitate discussions on germane issues relevant to air operations.

Amao specifically reminded them to always adhere to laid down Rules of Engagement while also taking all necessary steps to protect civilians and minimise casualties during operations.

“The efforts to mitigate civilian casualties are not just a reflection of NAF values as a service, but also strategically imperative to our operations,” he added.

The CAS assured Nigerians that the nation’s Armed Forces had so far made significant gains in curtailing and degrading the miscreants that seek to destabilise Nigeria.

He particularly commended the efforts of NAF at unleashing the coercive effects of air power, particularly on insurgents through intensive air interdiction of their locations and facilities.

“These punitive strikes have degraded their resources, disrupted their supply lines and denied them their freedom of movement,” Amao said.

The theme of the seminar is “Harnessing Nigerian Air Force Combat Experience in Joint Military Operations for Doctrinal Development”.

Amao explained that the theme was borne out of the need to draw instructions from the diverse and rich air combat experiences, to develop sound doctrinal principles to guide future engagements.

This, he added, was largely because lessons learnt from previous campaigns remained veritable sources of inputs for doctrinal development.

“Hence, the need to reappraise our past operational successes and failures to restrategise towards a more operationally effective NAF that can contribute to expeditiously ending the current scourge of insecurity.”

Amao stressed the need for the participants to take cognisance of the dynamism and complexities of the ever-changing security environment.

He also charged them to adopt strategies that would promote NAF’s retention of credible air power capability to prosecute current and future warfare.

In his remarks, the Governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr Udom Emmanuel, said that NAF has lived up to its statutory responsibilities over the years, considering its successful exploits in Sierra Leone, Liberia, the Gambia and Mali.

This, Emmanuel said, had tremendously accorded great international recognition for the country.

He added that the professionalism of NAF under the leadership of Amao has further given the country a sense of hope and security.

The governor acknowledged the great sacrifices that Nigeria’s prestigious serving and retired airmen have made and continue to make towards the peace and progress of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on the sidelines of the event, NAF would on Oct. 28, be conducting Sea Flying/Training Exercise using some selected NAF aircraft.

The aim of the exercise is to showcase the capabilities of NAF as well as its presence in the ongoing air operations against crude oil theft in the South-South region of the country.

It is also to improve aircrew skills in tactical aspects of maritime operations thus enhancing their capabilities.(NAN)

