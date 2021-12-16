NAF: VSF gives financial aid to late COAS family, 10 others

The Victims Support Fund (VSF) on Thursday, donated N23 million to the families of officers of Nigerian Air Force, who died in a plane crash on May 21.

The Executive Director, VSF, Prof. Nana Tanko, disclosed this in Abuja at the symbolic presentation of the cheques to the next of kin of the victims.

Tanko said that the aim of the donation was to support the education of the victims’ children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers died in the ill-fated NAF air crash on May 21, in Kaduna State.

“The Chairman of Victims Support Fund, retired Lt.- Gen. T Y. Danjuma has approved the support to the families of the deceased heroes to ameliorate their living conditions following the death of their breadwinners.”

According to her, VSF has over the years enjoyed the support of the close working relationship with the Nigerian Armed Forces in its mission of rebuilding lives of victims of insurgency and terrorism across the country.

“The Victims Support Fund, under the Chairmanship of General TY Danjuma has ensured the judicious management of its resources mobilised to provide succour to victims of terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria since 2015.

“The VSF supports multi-thematic interventions that cover Infrastructural development; Women Economic Empowerment; Health Care, Education and Protection; Peacebuilding and Research.

“VSF is committed in rebuilding lives and restoring hope to victims of terrorism and insurgency in the country,” she said.

In his response, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Leo Irabor, appreciated the management of Victims Support Fund for the kind gesture.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Staff Administration, Rear Adm. Abdul Adamu, Irabor commended VSF for always identifying with the Nigerian Armed Forces.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olayinka while thanking the management of the VSF and the Nigerian Air Force, said that the support would go a long way in ameliorating their plights.

NAN reports that the beneficiaries of the donation were families of late Lt.- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, late Brig.- Gen. Olayinka, late Brig.- Gen. Au Kuliya and late Brig.- Gen. MI Abdulkadir.

Others were families of late Maj N Hamza, late Maj LA Hayat, late Flt.- Lt. AA Olufade, late Flt. – Lt. TO Asaniyi, late Sgt.Adeshina Ol, late Sgt. Umar Saidu and late ACM Oyedepo.(NAN).

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...