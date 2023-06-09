NAF trains 151 personnel in critical asset protection 

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday graduated 151 special forces trained in Critical Asset Protection.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao stated this during the graduation of Advance Critical Asset Protection Squad Course 4, at the Regiment Training Center (RTC), Kaduna.

Represented by AVM Aliyu Bello, Chief of Training and Operation, NAF Headquarters, Amao said the personnel would enhance protection of NAF’s structures.

According to him, the graduation marks yet another milestone in the achievement of NAF in development of robust capacity for force protection as key enabler of airpower employment and projection.

“It is particularly heartwarming to note that the fourth batch of advance critical asset protection squad training was conducted entirely by our own instructors.

“The initiative is commendable, as it is consistent with my aspiration of attaining a high level of self-sufficiency for NAF,” he said.

He said the graduands would be added to the pool of skilled manpower available for deployment to execute various protection tasks and critical asset protection.

The CAS charged the graduands to exhibit high level of professionalism in discharging their assigned tasks.

“You should endeavour to consolidate on what you have learnt so as to improve your skills for the benefits of the service and the nation at large.

“It is expected that the knowledge would come in handy in strengthening our newly established force protection groups wing across the country”

Amao warned the personnel not undermine their safety and personal security as the Armed Forces continue the fight against terrorism, insurgency and other criminalities in the country.

The course, he said, availed them another opportunity to contribute their quotas in the defence of the country.

The CAS also tasked the personnel to uphold good civil-military relations for which NAF is known for.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding, Ground Training Command, AVM Shola Olatunde said the skills acquired by the graduands would better safeguard NAF assets and bases as well as national critical assets like the airports.

“I am positive that 151 of you seated here this morning are worthy advanced force protectors who will perform excellently in your various deployment hereafter,” he said.

While congratulating the personnel, Olatunde charged them to be good ambassadors of the Service.

Also, the Commandant, RTC, AVM Patrick Phillips said the training was conducted between March 9 and June 9, 2023.

Phillips said the personnel were exposed to theoretical and practical aspects of their various courses including weapon handling, marksmanship, field tactics, force protection skills, amongst others.

According to him, the personnel are now better positioned to operate within the context of fluid battle space, where insurgents and bandits operate to ensure the protection of NAF’s bases and air assets. (NAN)