NAF trains 141 personnel on critical asset protection, others

By Muhammad Tijjani

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Friday in Kaduna graduated no fewer than 141 personnel on Advanced Critical Asset Protection Course 3/2021, Integrated Basic Clerical Course 40/2021 and maiden Basic Catering Course 1/2021.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the graduands consisted 95 personnel of which nine were officers, trained at the Regiment Training Centre (RTC) on the Advance Critical Assets Protection.Also, 46 of the graduands were trained on Integrated Basic Clerical and Catering Courses, respectively at the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Administrative Management (NAFIAM).

Speaking at the combined graduation, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said it was a feat that the third batch of the Critical Asset Protection Squad training was conducted entirely by the NAF instructors against the first and second which was done with the assistance of the Israeli Four Troop Security Company.Amao, represented by the Chief of Policy and Planning, NAF Headquarters, AVM Charles Ohwo, added that the services would continue to accord training the priorities it deserves to adequately equip all personnel with the requisite skills to accomplish assigned tasks.He urged the graduands to exhibit high level and sense of professionalism in discharging their assigned tasks and also to consolidate what they learnt in improving their skills for the benefits of the service and the Nation at large.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Ground Training Command, AVM Ibikunle Daramola, said the Advanced Critical Asset Protection Course was aimed at tutoring the personnel on tactics, techniques and procedures for providing impregnable defences and protection to NAF critical assets and national key installations and infrastructures.

He explained that the Critical Assets Protection Squad Course was structured to meet the ever-changing complexities of military operations in irregular and asymmetric warfare scenarios.“In an environment where the nature of threat is becoming increasingly complex and encompasses the entire spectrum of warfare, highly trained and motivated forces equipped with appropriate weapons and requisite operational equipment becomes critical,” Daramola said.He further explained that the Clerical and basic catering courses which were inaugurated at NAFIAM were aimed at giving the NAF personnel the basic professional skills and knowledge to enable them perform their functions in the service more effectively and efficiently.

Daramola thanked the CAS for his exceptional interest in capacity development of the regiment and administration related specialties.He also thanked the Commandants of the Regiment Training Centre and NAFIAM, their instructors and other staff for the successful conduct of the courses.NAN also report that, simulation exercise was conducted by the graduands.While wishing the graduands success in their careers in the service, Daramola enjoined them all to be worthy ambassadors of both training institutions in their respective units. (NAN)

