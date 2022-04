A training aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reportedly crashed in Kaduna.

While details of the incident are still sketchy, sources told PRNigeria that two pilots were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, intelligence sources confirmed to PRNigeria that other military offensives against terrorists elements are still ongoing in theatre of operations across the country.

PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp