NAF trainer aircraft in minor mishap, says Spokesman

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Super Mushshak trainer aircraft was involved in a minor mishap earlier today, 7 March 2024, at about 2.35pm.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Air Vice Marshal, Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force on Thursday.

According to Gabkwet, the accident, which occurred at about 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military airfield, involved 2 pilots who were returning from a routine training flight. Luckily, both pilots came out of the crash unscathed.

NAF spokesman also revealed that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has since directed for preliminary investigation to ascertain the immediate cause of the crash.