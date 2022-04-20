NAF to investigate cause of trainer aircraft crash in Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it will ensure thorough investigation into the cause of its Super Mushshak trainer aircraft crash that occurred on Tuesday at NAF Base, Kaduna.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwwt, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said this when he visited the families, friends and colleagues of the two pilots who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

They are: Flt.- Lt. Abubakar Alkali and Flt.-Lt. Elijah Karatu.

Amao, however, constituted an Accident Investigation Board upon receiving the sad news of the crash to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

The CAS assured the officers, airmen and airwomen of 401 Flying Training School (FTS ), Kaduna, that all measures would be emplaced to avert similar occurrence in the future.

He also reminded them on the need to remain steadfast and focused on their assigned roles and responsibilities in view of the onerous task before NAF and other security agencies.

This, he said, was to enable them to continue to rid the North-West and indeed the entire nation of all criminal elements.

“The unfortunate incident of trainer aircraft crash is yet again a tragic reminder of the perilous nature of the military flying profession as well as the risks NAF pilots continually take daily to secure Nigeria’s territorial integrity,” he said. (NAN)

