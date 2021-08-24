NAF to induct A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Air Force has revealed that it is set to induct the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into its order of battle in the ongoing fight against insecurity in the country.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet.

He stated,”The induction ceremony of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Order of Battle is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 at the 011 Presidential Air Fleet Apron, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by 10.00am.

“Expectedly, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, will preside over the induction ceremony as the Special Guest of Honour.

“As part of programmes lined up for the induction ceremony, a symbolic flypast will be performed by some of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft within the vicinity of the induction ceremony.”

It would be recalled that the first batch of 6 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft arrived Kano, Nigeria on 22 July 2021.

On arrival, the aircraft were received by the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), alongside the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

The second batch of the remaining 6 A-29 Super Tucanos are expected in Nigeria before the end of 2021.

