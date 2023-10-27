NAF to construct houses for personnel on 43.746 hectare land in Kaduna

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has received documents for the 43.746 hectares of land allocated to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for its Post Service Housing Scheme in Kaduna.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relation and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Friday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the documents were handed over to the CAS by the Administrator of Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA), Mr Samuel Aruwan, on behalf of Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

Abubakar expressed gratitude to the governor for the gesture, which, according to him, symbolises the enduring and harmonious relationship between NAF and the state since the 1960s.

He said that Kaduna would continue to be home to serving and retired NAF personnel, irrespective of their states of origin.

The CAS assured that NAF would construct houses for NAF Senior Non-Commissioned and Non-Commissioned Officers under its post service housing scheme.

He pledged to enhance the well-being of personnel to sustain the operational successes being recorded by the NAF.

According to him, without well-motivated and dedicated personnel, the most sophisticated weapon system will be ineffective.

He added that the 43.746 hectares was the first of two approvals expected from the Kaduna State Government.

“The second approval of another 44.894 hectares is being anticipated upon completion of all due processes as outlined by KCTA,” the CAS said. (NAN)

