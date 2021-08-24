NAF to conduct A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Air Force has revealed that is to induct the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into order of battle in the ongoing fight against insecurity in the country.

This made known in a statement signed by the of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet.

He stated,”The induction ceremony of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Order of Battle is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 at the 011 Presidential Air Fleet Apron, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by 10.00am.

“Expectedly, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, will preside over the induction ceremony as the Special Guest of Honour.

“As part of programmes lined up for the induction ceremony, a symbolic flypast will performed by some of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft the vicinity of the induction ceremony.”

would recalled that the first batch of 6 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft arrived Kano, on 22 July 2021.

On arrival, the aircraft were received by the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major Bashir Magashi (Rtd), alongside the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant Faruk Yahaya and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

The second batch of the remaining 6 A-29 Super Tucanos are expected in before the of 2021.

