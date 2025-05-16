NAF to acquire additional 49 aircraft in 2 years – CAS

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, says the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) would receive additional 49 aircrafts within the next two years to bolster it’s operations.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, says the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) would receive additional 49 aircrafts within the next two years to bolster it’s operations.

Abubakar made this known during the induction of two newly acquired Agusta 109S Trekker Helicopters as part of activities marking the 61st Anniversary of the NAF, on Friday in Abuja.

“The two helicopters being the first batch of the 12 in the order, was inducted by President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He said said the 49 aircraft being expected include 10 additional A-109S trekkers, 12 AH-1 Zulu attack helicopters, 24 M-346 attack and ground attack aircraft, and three Kata 295 medium airlift aircraft.

“These acquisitions will significantly bolster our precision strike, ground attack, and air mobility capabilities, to support our counter terrorism, and counterinsurgency operations.

“The dynamic security landscape of our nation demands an agile, well-equipped and responsive Air Force capable of rapid deployment across multiple theatres.

“This reality underscores the need for continuous investments in modern platforms to bolster the Nigerian Air Force’s capacity to deliver air power across all spectrums of warfare.” he said.

He buttressed that the successful acquisition of the Agusta Westland 109 Trekker helicopter is a significant leap in our modernisation efforts,” he said.

Abubakar said NAF had from 2024 to date, received a total of nine brand-new aircraft into its inventory, comprising four C-129 attack helicopters, three King Air 360 aircraft, as well as the two Agusta 109 trekkers helicopters being inducted.

He said that upon assuming office in June 2023, he promulgated his command philosophy, aimed at transforming the NAF into an agile and resilient force that effectively meets the air power demands of national security in all operational environments.

“Since then, we have undertaken deliberate steps and instituted key initiatives to actualize this philosophy.

“Notably, we have prioritised mission-oriented force development and deliberate training.

“In this regard, eight pilots and eighteen engineers and technicians have been trained for the effective deployment of the trekker helicopters.

“Additionally, air and ground crew are currently undergoing specialized training abroad, and will in turn train more personnel locally to sustain capacity development,” he added.

The CAS said the NAF had continued to invest heavily in research and development to build a robust technical capacity to effectively maintain its sophisticated equipment.

According to him, the service is optimising strategic partnerships in artificial intelligence, unmanned aerial vehicle research and development, small arms, small arms and rocket developments, as well as radar enhancements, to further exploit technology to its advantage.

He said the NAF had recorded research and development breakthroughs, such as revalidation of the Alpha Jet aircraft ejection seats, retrofitting of unserviceable 68mm rockets, and the development of a test kit for determining the specific impulse of pyro cartridges, amongst several others.

Abubakar thanked the president for the new acquisition and assured that the newly acquired platforms woukd be optimally deployed and maintained to serve the best interests of the nation.

“Working closely with other sister services and security agencies, we remain resolute in our mission to ensure a secure, united, and prosperous Nigeria.

“Finally, on behalf of the officers, airmen, airwomen, and civilian staff of the NAF, I affirm our loyalty and unyielding commitment to upholding the Constitution and discharging our constitutional responsibilities with professionalism and patriotism,” he added. (NAN) (www.nanmews.ng)