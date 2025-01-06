NAF targets social activities to foster unity, boost personnel morale

By Desmond Ejibas

Commodore Ali Idris, Commander of the 115 Special Operations Group at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) base in Port Harcourt, announced on Monday plans to organise more social activities in 2025 to strengthen unity among the personnel.

Ali made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the NAF’s 2024 Base Annual Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA) celebration, held in Port Harcourt.

He expressed confidence that the social events would enhance camaraderie among personnel and their families.

“These social activities will serve as a unifying platform for all of us to come together to celebrate, reflect, and strengthen the cohesion between us and the base community.

“Our strength lies in our unity and the spirit of togetherness which fuel our collective success,” he stated.

Idris further explained that the events would provide officers and soldiers with an opportunity to relax, recharge, and reconnect with colleagues, friends, and loved ones in an informal setting.

“Social activities, such as BASA, remind us of the human element in our profession and highlight the importance of mental and emotional wellbeing.

“Events like these are designed to nurture the spirit of teamwork, resilience, and excellence that define the Nigerian Air Force,” he elaborated.

He added that the events would be used to honour veterans who had made significant contributions to the successes achieved by the NAF.

The air force commander commended officers and soldiers under his command for their dedication in addressing security challenges and ensuring efforts to reduce crime in Rivers throughout 2024. (NAN)