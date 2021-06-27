NAF sustains strike ISWAP-Boko Haram strongholds

Despite the alleged reunion of Boko Haram and ISWAP factions, multiple airstrikes by aircraft from the Airforce (NAF) have destroyed strongholds of terrorist’s commanders at the Lake Chad axis.

PRNigeria gathered that the intelligence inspired operation was targeted at various terrorists’ in Sabon Tumbu, Jibularam and Kwalaram.

The latest development is coming after a report suggested that Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists have reunited in a 13-minute video showing the gunmen placing “ hands atop one another, while chanting words of solidarity, to demonstrate reuniting and togetherness.”

An intelligence source involved in the operation said that the aircraft also bombarded the spiritual base and training of the terrorists in the North-eastern part of Borno State and the fringes of Lake Chad.

“Intelligence revealed that leaders including Ali Chakkar and other ISWAP commanders were holding a meeting when the attacks were launched on locations.

“The precision-guided airstrikes by the Air Task Force Command resulted in the of very large numbers of ISWAP Boko Haram Terrorists.”

The NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed the attacks locations when contacted by PRNigeria.

He said: “ ’t differentiate between Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists as successfully launched the devastating intelligence-led aerial attacks targeting the terrorists in those locations.”

By PRNigeria

