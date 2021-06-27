NAF sustains strike against ISWAP-Boko Haram strongholds

June 27, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Security 0



Despite alleged reunion of Boko Haram and ISWAP factions, coordinated multiple airstrikes by aircraft from Nigerian Airforce (NAF) have destroyed strongholds of ’s commanders at Lake Chad axis.

PRNigeria gathered that intelligence inspired operation was targeted at various terrorists’ camps in Sabon Tumbu, Jibularam and Kwalaram.

latest development is coming after a report suggested that Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists have reunited in a 13-minute showing gunmen placing “their hands atop one another, while chanting words of solidarity, to demonstrate their reuniting and togetherness.”

An intelligence source involved in the operation said that the aircraft also bombarded the spiritual base and training camps of the terrorists in the North-eastern part of Borno and the fringes of Lake Chad.

“Intelligence revealed that their leaders including Ali Chakkar and other top ISWAP commanders were holding a meeting when the attacks were launched on their locations.

“The precision-guided airstrikes coordinated by the Air Force resulted in the killing of very large numbers of ISWAP Boko Haram Terrorists.”

The NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet the attacks on the locations when contacted by PRNigeria.

He said: “ don’t differentiate between Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists as successfully launched the devastating intelligence-led aerial attacks targeting the terrorists in those locations.”

By PRNigeria

Tags: , , , , , , , ,