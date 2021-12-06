NAF successes depend on human resource, technical, logistics support- Air Chief

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, says the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) successes depends largely on human resource, technical and logistics support.

Amao said this on Monday at the Air force Institute of Technology (AFIT) 1st International Conference on Data Science and Engineering on Monday in Kaduna.

The two-day conference had the theme “Embracing Digital Transformation”.

Amao, represented by AVM Emmanuel Chukwu, the Chief of Staff, Air Training Command, said data science and engineering was also very imperatives to the air force.

He noted that NAF also depended mainly on engineering, ranging from airpower, aviation and integration of data with engineering.

He explained that the conference would provide an opportunity and enabling environment for researchers, engineers, scientists, technologists, industrial specialists and decision makers to share experience and proffer solutions to issues concerning engineering as it relates highly to NAF.

“Nigerian Air force will focus on valuable opportunities to develop its human resources in technical and logistics support for efficient deployment of air power in battle against crime in Nigeria.

“Pervasive computing in aero space military intelligence is an integral part of the Nigerian Air force operations.

“The international conference on data science and engineering is in response to the dynamic and complex nature of security environment, which requires application of computarised gadgets for easy and efficient sensor, processing and transmission of security information,” Amao said.

Earlier, the Commandant of AFIT, AVM Musbau Olatunji, said the conference was very germane to AFIT, to help them complement the type of training they give to students.

He noted that the objective of setting up AFIT was to enhance the maintenance capabilities of NAF personnel.

“What do we really maintain?, the aircraft, and our aircraft platforms are highly computarised with technical systems.

“This is where conferences like this especially on how to capture, analyse and control our system is very important,” he said.

Presenting a paper, Prof. Amos David of the department of information and communication services, Lorraine University, France, advocated for pervasive system of engineering, which required less human intervention because automated processes were included into objects.

“Therefore, you have sensors and data capture, and process them to organise things, however, the problem is what to be collated and for what purpose.

He explained that the pervasive process would help in tracking criminals.

“For instance, if you book for flight or train , once you start the process there are traces of every data inputted in the system,” he explained. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...