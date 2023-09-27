NAF strikes IPOB/ESN hideouts in Anambra, Imo

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Component of Operation UDO KA II, has destroyed several hideouts of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its Eastern Security Network in Anambra and Imo States.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the strikes were carried out on Tuesday at Mother Valley Orsumughu in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra and Aku Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo.

He said it was part of on efforts aimed at dislocating their nefarious activities while denying them the liberty to carry out their destructive acts and killing sprees on innocent and law-abiding Nigerians.

According to him, the strikes at both locations achieved their intended outcome and deemed effective.

“Acting on credible intelligence that IPOB/ESN terrorists had perfected plans to disrupt civic activities lined up in the coming days in Anambra and other southeastern states.

“The air strikes were authorised in conjunction with ground troops and other security agencies on the location believed to also house some of their weapons and ammunitions.

“The strikes hit the target and were deemed successful following the ball of fire, fleeing terrorists at the location as well as feedback received,” he said.

Gabkwet said that other air strikes were also conducted, same day, in close coordination with surface forces at IPOB/ESN hideout camps in Aku Ihube in Imo after detailed analysis of intelligence on the terrorists converging for a likely rendezvous at their hideout.

He said the air strikes were also authorised to take out the hideout where the targets were acquired and attacked in succession, with a high degree of success.

According to him, efforts by the NAF and other security agencies at ensuring all Nigerians, irrespective of where they reside, are safe and free to conduct their activities without fear or being threatened will continue.

“While the determination of the security agencies is unwavering, the support of all Nigerians to the security agencies remains critical to defeating these criminal elements who’s only intent is to sow fear and division among the citizenry,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

