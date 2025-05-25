‎NAF Strikes Hard: Over 100 Illegal Refining Sites Destroyed in Intensified Niger Delta Air Operations

‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎In a decisive escalation of its campaign against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced major gains in its ongoing air operations across the Niger Delta. Acting through its 115 Special Operations Group (115 SOG) under Operation DELTA SAFE (OPDS), the Air Force has dismantled over 100 illegal refining sites and severely disrupted criminal activities targeting Nigeria’s vital oil infrastructure.



‎According to a statement released on Sunday by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF Headquarters, the intensified aerial campaign reflects NAF’s unwavering commitment to protecting Nigeria’s economic lifeline and ensuring national security.



‎Between January and May 2025, the Air Component of OPDS conducted over 173 missions and 265 sorties, amassing nearly 270 flying hours over oil-rich states including Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River.



‎“These operations led to the destruction of more than 100 illegal refining sites, 53 boats, 74 cooking tanks, 2 reservoirs, and several logistics vehicles used by oil thieves,” Air Commodore Ejodame stated.



‎The airstrikes specifically targeted notorious hotspots such as Buguma, Imo River, Port Harcourt, Okrika, Egbema/Ohaji, and the Trans Niger Pipeline Right of Way, areas long plagued by sabotage and environmental destruction.



‎The operation is not just about interdiction, NAF said — it’s about preserving Nigeria’s strategic economic infrastructure.



‎“This campaign supports broader national objectives of curbing militancy, halting environmental degradation caused by illegal refining, and safeguarding strategic oil and gas installations,” Ejodame noted.



‎Military analysts say the renewed push could mark a turning point in Nigeria’s struggle to protect its petroleum assets from systemic sabotage and criminal exploitation.



‎While the Nigerian Air Force reiterated its commitment to civil-military cooperation and developmental outreach, it emphasized that “the kinetic component remains indispensable”



