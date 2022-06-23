NAF sponsors 3 golf professionals for training in Botswana

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has sponsored three Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) for a three-week golf coaching training in Botswana.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the training was part of efforts to improve sporting activities in NAF.

“It is in tandem with one of the key drivers of Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao’s vision of purposeful training and human capacity development,” he added.

According to him, the personnel, who are members of Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN), are: Flight Sgt. Pam Gyang, Cpl. Abdalla Godfrey and Cpl. Pam Felix.

The director said that at the end of the training, the personnel would be issued with Level 1 Coaching Course Certificate which would enable them to advance to higher level in the PGAN.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2021, Amao approved the nomination of 10 Senior Non-Commissioned Officers for a pre-retirement training course in the United Kingdom.

“These and many other welfare programmes have been initiated by the current NAF leadership to bolster the professional performance of NAF personnel in the fight against insurgency, terrorism and other forms of criminality in Nigeria,” Gokwet added. (NAN)

