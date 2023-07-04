NAF set to overhaul operational environment

By Deborah Coker

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it will soon undertake an overhaul of its entire operations, in response to the need for re-adapting to the ever-dynamic nature of the current operational environment.

This is contained in a statement issued by Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Gabkwet said that this was made known by the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice-Marshal Hasan Abubakar, at the weekly operations briefing.

Abubakar said that the overhaul of the operational environment had become expedient in order to maximise the potentials of joint operations, as being exhibited by members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies.

He stressed the need for attitudinal change by all NAF personnel if the gains of an overhaul of the entire operational environment would be maximised.

According to the CAS, without the right attitude by the officers and men of NAF, any form of overhaul undertaken by the service will be a waste of time and resources.

He commended the efforts of NAF personnel, especially those at the various operational theatres, for their commitment and dedication to the ongoing counterterrorism operations.

Abubakar, however, urged the personnel to redouble their efforts toward ensuring that all forms of criminality were eradicated from the society.

He noted that though there was the need to employ non-kinetic means of reaching out to those aggrieved, which does not fall within the purview of the military, the air and ground operations must nevertheless be sustained.

Abubakar assured that under his watch, an all-inclusive leadership style would be imbibed, where every personnel would be carried along.

He also promised to ensure that the welfare, infrastructural development and all operational needs were given due consideration.

The CAS reiterated his command’s philosophy which, he said, would be coined out of the vision and mission of AFN, as encapsulated in the 2017 National Defence Policy document.

According to him, the need to key into a single vision and mission by AFN will enhance synergy of purpose, while improving cooperation and esprit de corps.

He added that his command’s philosophy aimed at providing a holistic view of how to accomplish assigned missions, get the various parts of NAF working in unison and thriving, while also safeguarding the welfare of the personnel. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

