NAF School of Air Intelligence graduates 80 personnel –AVM Kumzhi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) School of Air Intelligence, Nigerian Air Force Base, Makurdi, on Friday, graduated 80 personnel, according to the Chief of Staff, Tactical Air Command, AVM Kenneth Kumzhi.

The personnel were trained in Basic Intelligence Officers Management and Analysis, Basic Intelligence Analysis, Intelligence Supervisors and Document Security Courses, among other sundry courses.

Kumzhi reminded the personnel, at the combined graduation ceremony of the school in Makurdi, to operate professionally to reflect the level of experience, knowledge and skills they had acquired at the trainings.

He further stressed that a lot of responsibility would be placed on them to gather, collate and accurately interpret intelligence in support of NAF operations.

The current internal security situation in Nigeria, he said, had led to an increased demand for information and security personnel, as well as efficient intelligence gathering capabilities for the Armed Forces.

“Accordingly, you must see yourselves as the new crop of professionals, whose duty is vital to enhancing NAF operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commandant of the school, Air Cdr. Ernest Owai said that the basic intelligence officers management and analysis course was meant to sharpen their skills in intelligence analysis and management of intelligence resources and assets.

“It was focused on intelligence analysis, target evaluation, battle field surveillance, intelligence estimates and briefings from situation maps, among others.

“While the basic intelligence analysis course was meant for seasoned intelligence operatives who have completed their Advanced Intelligence and Intelligence Supervisors Courses.

“It was also designed to expand their horizon and consolidate on their experiences in the field, as well as improve their analytical skills,” he said.

Owai also said that the intelligence supervisors’ course was structured to train students to proactively accord NAF documents the security protection they deserved.

The commandant advised them to carry on with the same spirit in tackling the numerous challenges that they might encounter in their various units.

Responding on behalf of the graduands, Squadron Leader, Egwurube M.O, appreciated NAF for the various trainings, promising that they would bring the knowledge they had acquired to bear on their jobs. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...