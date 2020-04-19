NAF rescues communities from bandits attack in Katsina

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Defence Headquarters, says the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, on Saturday, disrupted planned attacks by armed bandits in Katsina, on the inhabitants of Kurechi and Qurzan Maikuka villages of Dutsin-Ma local government area.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement said the incident occurred when a NAF helicopter providing close support to troops of the land component, operating west of Gusau in Zamfara, was redirected to Kurechi and Qurzan Maikuka, following reports of an armed bandits’ attack on civilians at the two communities.

“The helicopter arrived the scene and engaged the bandits and neutralised some of them while few others escaped with injuries. Thus, the two communities were rescued as a result of the operation,” the statement read.

The Armed Forces encouraged the general public to continue to provide useful information that would facilitate its operations to restore peace and security to all affected parts of the country.