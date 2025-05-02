NAF remains steadfast to ensure safer, secure Benue – Officer Commanding

Security

By Peter Amine

Jos, May 2, 2024 (NAN) The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Tactical Air Command has assured Benue residents that the command remained steadfast and in synergy with other security agencies to ensure a safer and more secured Benue.

The Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command (TAC) Makurdi, AVM Patrick Obeya, gave the assurance on Friday in Makurdi at the Nigerian Air 61st anniversary celebration/open day.

Obeya said that he had been informed that the NAF, in conjunction with its sister services and security agencies, has made immense progress in combating security challenges in Benue.

The AOC stated that the peace and tranquillity being enjoyed in recent months was a result of the tireless efforts of members of the armed forces and security agencies.

He said that security agencies have been working round the clock towards safeguarding the entire Benue from criminal elements.

He urged the good people of Benue to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

“I will like to take this opportunity to thank the Chief of the Air Staff for providing Headquarters Tactical Air Command with the resources and logistics towards the successful hosting of this open day event.

“The NAF Day is a yearly event that is significant, thus used to recognise, appreciate and celebrate officers, airmen and airwomen for their doggedness and resilience in attaining the overall mission of the service.

“From inception in 1964, NAF has continued to discharge its statutory mandate of safeguarding the nation’s airspace as well as projecting airpower in support of the ground and maritime operations of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy.

“No doubt, the Nigerian Air Force has equally faced and surmounted numerous challenges within these 61 years of its existence,” he said.

The AOC said that the event was his maiden official engagement with members of host communities and, by extension, the people of Benue since he assumed office as the 44th AOC, Tactical Air Command.

He thanked the people for supporting the Nigerian Air Force here in Benue and solicited more of their support and cooperation.

According to him, NAF has become a shining light and a force to reckon with among the three arms of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and air forces in the Africa subregion, particularly in this current administration.

“It is in light of the above that the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force under the command of our amiable Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has carefully chosen the theme for this year.

“The theme “Optimising Civil-Military Relations in a Joint Operational Environment for Enhanced Air Operations” is apt and timely.

“This open day, which forms part of a series of activities lined up for this year’s NAF Day Anniversary Celebration, is tailored at encouraging the members of the population to come, see and connect with their own Nigerian Air Force.

“This is to enable you all, to not just familiarise yourselves but also get first-hand knowledge on the workings and operational engagements of the Nigerian Air Force as a professional fighting force.

“NAF has continued to maintain and sustain cordial relationships with its immediate communities and the society as a whole,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured guided tours of facilities, close-up inspections of aircraft, platforms, gallery and mini-museum exhibitions.

NAN reports that the climax of the event was the airing of a documentary clip and movie on the operations and activities of the Nigerian Air Force. (NAN)