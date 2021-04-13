The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday reiterated its commitment toward the fight against insurgency, saying it will work in unity with other arms of the military: the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy.

The Public Relations Officer ( PRO) of NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said this during an inspection tour of the NAF Logistics Command, Ikeja, Lagos State.

He said that the new Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, alongside other Chiefs of Staff were already in synergy to topple the activities of insurgents in the country.

“The current problem of insecurity in the country will require the joint efforts of all service branches of the military working together to achieve a common goal.”

According to him, the Air Force is providing air cover and closed air support, the army with its troops on the ground and the navy is providing the needed might to guide our waters and coastal regions.

“It is all about ensuring sustained operations and power is being delivered on point and also putting the right people in place to take charge of these responsibilities,” he said.

The officer said that since the assumption of duty by the current service chiefs, there had been peace to a large extent because of improved coordination among the security agencies.

Gabkwet said that part of the inspection tour was to ascertain the conditions of the facilities at the command and to determine those that needed to be improved upon or requires total overhauling.

He said that leveraging existing facilities and agenda put down by the previous CAS would help facilitate and provide the needed impetus to solve the problems of insurgency and insecurity.

“The military is all about continuation in governance whereby when one head of service comes in, he continues in the path of his predecessor.

“We will continue to improve on facilities on ground so that insecurity can quickly become a thing of the past,” Gabkwet said.

The officer said that the inspection tour would include the NAF Training Command, Kaduna, and the NAF Tactical Air Command, Makurdi.

“The facilities on ground are all commendable but there is always room for improvement,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facilities assessed at the Logistics Command include medical facilities, staff quarters and aircraft maintenance depot, engineering facility, logistics facility and the helicopter simulation wing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

