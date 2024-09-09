NAF redeploys senior officers



By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has approved the posting and redeployment of some senior officers, including Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding, Directors and Commanders.

This is contained in a statement by the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Group Capt. Kabiru Ali, on Monday in Abuja.

Ali said the redeployment was to enhance operational flexibility, inject fresh perspectives and optimise leadership capabilities.

He said that those affected are AVM Olasunkanmi Abidoye, who was redeployed from the Defence Headquarters to NAF Headquarters as the Chief of Standards and Evaluation.

He added that AVM Adeniyi Amesinlola, who was previously the Commandant of the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, would now serve as the Chief of Transformation and Innovation at NAF Headquarters.

According to him, AVM Abubakar Adamu, had been appointed as the Group Managing Director of NAFIL Group while AVM Iboro Etukudo, had been appointed as the Chief of Policy and Plans.

“AVM Francis Edosa, now the Chief of Training and Operations, AVM Dalhat Ladan as the Chief of Air Intelligence and AVM Suleiman Usman is now the Chief of Communication and Information Systems.

“AVM Sayo Olatunde and AVM Lanre Oluwatoyin to serve as Chief of Defence Policy and Plans and Chief of Defence Space Administration respectively, at the Defence Headquarters.

“Also affected are AVM Ibikunle Daramola, previously the Chief of Communication and Information Systems, reassigned as the Chief of Civil-Military Relations, AVM Abiola Amodu, who served as the Director General of the Air Force Research and Development Institute, now the Chief of Aircraft Engineering and AVM Patrick Phillips is now the Chief of Logistics.

“Additionally, AVM Elijah Ebiowe has been appointed as the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command in Makurdi, while AVM Sunday Aneke takes over as the new AOC Mobility Command in Yenagoa.

“Other newly appointed AOCs include AVM Abubakar Abdullahi, now overseeing the Air Training Command in Kaduna, and AVM Adeniran Ademuwagun appointed as the AOC Logistics Command in Ikeja,” he said.

Ali said the CAS had congratulated the new appointees and reiterated the essence of the redeployment, which majorly allows for strategic flexibility and resource optimization for enhanced operational effectiveness of the NAF.

He said the CAS also harped on the importance of leveraging deep and critical thinking in proffering strategies for addressing current security challenges. (NAN)