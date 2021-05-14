The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reaffirmed its commitment to continue to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity against any form of threat.

AVM Hassan Abubakar, the Chairman, Organising Committee, NAF 57th Anniversary Celebration, made this known while briefing newsmen.

He said the NAF had grown over the years into a formidable force in its efforts to carry out its core mandate of protecting the country against its enemies.

Abubakar added that within the West African Sub-region, NAF has carried out several assignments, especially in area of securing lives and property.

He said that the theme of the celebration is: ‘Enhancing Nigerian Air Force Airpower Capabilities for Effective Joint Operations in Response to Contemporary National Security Challenges’.

Abubakar explained that the theme was carefully selected aimed at emphasising the renewed focus on cooperation and collaboration among other services in the continued protection of the nation’s territorial integrity against its enemies.

This, he said, was also in tandem with the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao’s vision which is to enhance and sustain critical airpower capabilities required for joint force deployment in pursuit of national security imperatives.

“The 2021 celebration is structured to enlightened Nigerians of NAF’s efforts in the ongoing fight against insurgency, terrorism and banditry in the country.

“It will also feature three main activities, induction of a new platform, as well as aerial display by L-39-ZA, A-JET and JF-17 thunder aircraft.

“There will be other activities taking place across NAF bases in the country, such as humanitarian support activities by Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) across the six geo-political zones.

“There will be a medical outreaches to host communities in NAF’s various bases across the country. There will also be a unique launching of NAF tele-medicine facility in Abuja.

“The aim of the facility is to enhance the provision of excellent medicare to personnel and their dependants as well as civilian beneficiaries at lowest possible cost.“

Abubakar, however, noted that all these efforts were geared towards having a professional service capable of deploying superior airpower in protecting the nation’s integrity against any form of threat.

He noted further that the celebration would involve a seminar and its focus would be to proffer workable strategies aimed at checkmating the myriad of security challenges in the country. (NAN)

