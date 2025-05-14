NAF ready, alert, determined to protect Nigeria – CAS

The Nigerian Air Force remains ready, alert, and determined to protect Nigeria, every day.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, made this known at commemoration of the Nigerian Air Force 61st anniversary.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement on Wednesday, said the CAS gave the charge while on an operational visit to frontline troops in Katsina.

He urged the officers and men of the airforce to maintain high levels of vigilance and not lose sight of the ultimate goal of defending Nigeria and protecting its citizens.

Abubakar urged the personnel to maintain the tempo of operations and intensify their efforts until enduring peace and security were restored nationwide.

The CAS also noted that the ongoing 61st anniversary celebrations, while showcasing NAF airpower to the public, further enhance the Force’s state of readiness and proficiency.

“Nigerians can be rest assured that we remain fully committed to our constitutional mandate. We will continue to give our very best in defence of our nation.

“While significant gains have been made across all theatres of operation, the fight is far from over.

“Yes, we have achieved commendable milestones, but this is not the time to slow down. We must not rest on our oars.

”Now is the time to consolidate and intensify our air strikes against terrorists, insurgents and bandits.

“Even as we mark 61 years of dedicated service, we must give our fellow countrymen more reasons to hope, more victories that reassure them that their Air Force remains alert, ready, and determined to defeat all enemies of peace,” he stated.

The CAS also used the opportunity to interact with troops at the operational base, inspect facilities, and assess the state of deployed platforms.

He said the visit underscored his commitment to troop welfare, operational effectiveness, and frontline engagement as part of a broader strategy to restore peace and stability across troubled regions. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)