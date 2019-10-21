NAF reacts to killing of 2 persons in Sokoto

The Nigerian Air Force has reacted to the a media report that alleged the killing of two persons as well as injuries of some Air Force personnel, saying details regarding the incident were still sketchy.

An online report by dailynigerian.com had earlier alleged the killing of 2 persons at Mabera Area of Sokoto Metropolis yesterday, 20 October 2019, allegedly as a result of a fracas between Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel and suspected Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) youths within the Community.

However, a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the

Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said, “details regarding the unfortunate incident, which also led to some NAF personnel sustaining serious injuries, are still sketchy.

“Consequently, the NAF is investigating the matter with a view to ascertaining the facts as well as establishing the degree of involvement of its personnel.

“It is pertinent to reiterate that the NAF is a highly disciplined and professional force that does not tolerate or condone acts of indiscipline or violations of human rights of citizens.

“Therefore, every NAF personnel found guilty of misdemeanor, in the past, had always been dealt with in accordance extant laws and the general public duly informed.

“We wish to assure the general public that, in line with the NAF’s usual practice, this case will be investigated thoroughly and appropriate action taken.

“The public will be kept informed on the outcome of the investigation. Thank you for usual support and cooperation,” the statement read.