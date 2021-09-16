NAF probes ‘unfortunate’ bombing of civilians in Yobe

Nigerian Air Force  (NAF) has began investigation into fighter jet air strike in ”Buhari village” in Yunusari Local Government Area of state.


The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yunusari, which shares an international border with Niger Republic has an area of 3,790 km2 and a population of 125,821 according to 2006 census.This is contained in a statement by Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Thursday in Abuja.“

Following intelligence on insurgents movements along Kamadougou Yobe River line, an aircraft from Air Component of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ was detailed to respond to suspected insurgents activities in the area along the Nigeria/Niger border at about 0600hrs on Sept 15.“

aircraft while operating South of Kanama observed suspicious movement consistent with  insurgents behaviour whenever a Jet aircraft is overhead.“Accordingly, pilot fired some probing shots. It is important to state that the area  is well known for continuous insurgents activities.“But unfortunately, reports reaching NAF Headquarters alleged that some civilians erroneously killed while others injured.”According to director,  initial release denying involvement of NAF aircraft was based on the first report available to the Air Component which was subsequently forwarded to NAF headquarters.

He added that report stated that civilians bombed as aircraft detailed for mission was not carrying  bombs.Gabkwet explained that based on the report, a Board of Inquiry  had since  been set up to thoroughly investigate  the circumstances of the incident.

Meanwhile, Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe has directed government hospitals in Geidam and Damaturu to offer free medical services to those who sustained injuries in the disaster.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Buni’s spokesperson, Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Thursday.

Buni also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide relief materials to victims. (NAN)

