NAF prioritises access to healthcare, other services to host communities–Offcial

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Training Command, AVM Nnandi Ananaba, says the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), will continue to prioritise access to healthcare delivery and other humanitarian services to its host communities.

Ananaba gave the assurance during medical outreach to the Rigachikun community on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outreach is in commemoration of NAF’s 60th anniversary.

He said, “This is part of the activities lined up to honour the legacy of the Nigerian Air Force as it celebrates its 60th anniversary.”

The AOC said NAF, under the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar would focus on the provision of such services to its host communities as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Ananaba said, “It is in line with this vision that the Nigerian Air Force is giving back to the good people of Rigachikun.

”Today’s event signifies our commitment towards improving our Civilian- Military relationship.

”In the course of this outreach, various medical conditions will be diagnosed and treated, while some of those with more serious cases will be referred to the 461 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Kaduna for further care.”

He added that the services to be given include health education, counselling, dental screening, free medicated glasses, mosquito nets, screening for hypertension, basic laboratory tests and free drugs, among others.

Ananaba said, “It is expected that over 1000 members of the community will benefit from this outreach which was designed primarily to alleviate the suffering of the people who might not be able to afford quality medical care.

“It is hoped that this gesture will go a long way in helping to improve the overall health of our people and reduce mortality from preventable diseases in our communities while also improving the overall quality of life.

“The NAF reaffirms its commitment to periodically reach out to surrounding rural communities to provide much needed preventive health services to ensure that the burden of preventable diseases is minimised.

” The future of Medicine, we are told, now lies in prevention.”.

The AOC appreciated the government and good people of Kaduna state for the peaceful coexistence being enjoyed saying,”we cannot thank you enough for your hospitality and numerous sacrifices.”

Ananaba also commended the Chairman of Igabi Local Government Area, Malam Jabir Khamis and the District Head of Rigachikun for their numerous roles in making the outreach possible.

The AOC deworming child at the medical outreach in commemoration of NAF @60

In his remarks, Khamis lauded NAF for considering one of his communities to benefit from the outreach.

Also, the District Head of Rigachikun, Malam Abubakar Jafar, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries commended NAF for the kind gesture and reiterated the community’s sustained support to it. (NAN)

By Muhammad Tijjani