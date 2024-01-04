NAF postpones recruitment for Trades, Non-Tradesmen/women

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has shifted the 2024 zonal attitude test for recruitment of Trades and Non-Tradesmen/women, from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13.

This contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Thursday in Abuja.

Gabkwet urged all applicants to note that all other details remained unchanged.

“This is to inform applicants and the general public that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recruitment zonal attitude test for Trades and Non-Tradesmen/women, earlier scheduled for Jan. 6 will now be held on Jan. 13.

“The NAF regrets all inconveniences this postponement may have caused applicants,” he said. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje

