NAF plane crash, an unfortunate national disaster – Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has described the crash of the Nigerian Air Force King 350 plane as an unfortunate national disaster.

Magashi stated this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that all seven air force personnel on board died in the crash on Sunday.